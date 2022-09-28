UP, Ateneo favored as coaches shy away from early Final Four talk

WITHOUT a doubt, defending champion University of the Philippines and runner-up Ateneo are the favorites in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

The Fighting Maroons and the Blue Eagles are considered by majority of the coaches as the teams to beat for this campaign.

The question this early stage of the season is who are capable taking the two other seats in the Final Four.

La Salle, with an almost intact lineup, is favored to be there when the dust settles and coach Derick Pumaren is convinced that the Green Archers are ready.

"I think we're more prepared this time, not like the bubble tournament where we only had less than a month to get ready," he said. "Hopefully, we'll be a better team when we show up on Saturday."

La Salle's Derick Pumaren and Adamson's Nash Racela look to steal the show. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Far Eastern University, Adamson, and National University also seem to be on the upswing.

Yet for the coaches of these three, it all depends on who can gain enough experience to compete against the top contenders.

"It's a matter of gaining experience for the players lang din, and even us coaches para lang coming into this season eh talagang mapaghandaan namin kung sino ang makakalaban namin talaga," said Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa. "At least ang players namin, well-prepared sila coming to battle talaga."

What these teams want to focus on though, is their growth as they do not want to be weighed down by the burden of expectations from the fans.

"For our team really, we talk about no expectations. We know that there's a rich tradition in the FEU community," said Tamaraws mentor Olsen Racela, aware of the eight-season Final Four streak the team has - the longest active streak in the league.

Host Adamson also has the same approach.

"No pressure, of course. But we are excited and we're hoping that we could finally be back in the Final Four," said Soaring Falcons coach Nash Racela.

University of Sto. Tomas and University of the East could pull off some surprises both teams looking to put up a fight after being at the cellar last season.

