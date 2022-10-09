UP coach calls for consistency after another shaky outing

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines remains in the lead in UAAP Season 85 men's basketball but with another shaky outing, coaches are urging the players to be consistent.

The Fighting Maroons, who struggled with cold starts in their first two games, did better on Saturday, taking control early but needing to survive a big rally from Far Eastern University for a 73-67 win.

See Carl Tamayo delivers at crunch time as UP holds off FEU

"We got what we wanted, in terms of compared to the last two games, starting out strong, which we did noong first quarter. We were able to build 'yung biggest lead namin, I believe was 14," relayed UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon in the post-game press conference.

"But we were not able to sustain it. So, this is one thing that Coach Gold [Monteverde] always preaches, 'yung consistency of all four quarters... But at the same time, as Coach Gold would always say to the players, never-ending dapat ang growth ng team, even during in-season."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

A big part of the win was Carl Tamayo, who scored eight of 16 points in the fourth quarter to help his team pull away against their gritty opponents.

Tamayo agreed that the team has a lot to work on, hoping the Maroons find their groove in time.

Watch Now

"I think siyempre, ang laki pa ng room to improve ng team. It's just the start of the season, third game pa lang namin, hindi pa naman tapos 'yung season," remarked Tamayo, who also had six rebounds and three assists.

"Ang dami pa naming pagdadaanan. And then, I think as the season goes, 'yung team magi-improve pa, and hopefully if mapunta kaming Final 4, the team will be solid na in terms of consistency."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.