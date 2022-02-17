UP Maroons add Fil-Am Zavier Lucero ahead of UAAP 84

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines is adding another weapon ahead of UAAP Season 84.

Fil-Am Zavier Lucero has committed to the Fighting Maroons and has joined the team's buildup for the upcoming campaign.

UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde confirmed the development on Thursday.

"So far, he has been a workhorse and has been adjusting really well with the team since he arrived. He will definitely add ceiling to our team and is a big addition to our program," he said.

Lucero, 22, is a versatile 6-foot-6 forward who studied at CSU Maritime Academy and had his best season in his junior year where he averaged 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 33.0 minutes for the Keelhaulers.

In that season, he was an Honorable Mention in the 2020 NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) Division II Men's Basketball All-American Team, making him only the fourth CSU Maritime player to earn the honor.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Goldwin Monteverde's Maroons have another recruit for the new season.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Lucero is a three-time All-Cal Pac Conference First Team member while also taking home the Freshman of the Year Award in 2018.

He is still eligible to play for two years in the UAAP.

Lucero will be the latest addition to the Fighting Maroons, which will also see the seniors debuts of bluechip talents like Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, and Terrence Fortea this season.

Continue reading below ↓

They will join holdovers Ricci Rivero and transferees Maodo Malick Diouf and Joel Cagulangan in leading UP to geater heights this year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.