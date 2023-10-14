Unbeaten UP Maroons deal sorry UST side a 31-point beating

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines made it five straight wins with a 31-point rout of a sorry UST side, 110-79, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Harold Alarcon had the lion’s share of the points with 21 to go with four assists and four rebounds as the Fighting Maroons stayed winless and kept the rebuilding Tigers the only winless team this season at 0-5.

The game ended up as the most lopsided of the season.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

The Maroons were so dominant they recorded the first 100-point output of Season 86 — just five shy of La Salle’s all-time high of 115 points against UST in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph