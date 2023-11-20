UE rising star Rey Remogat resists offers from overseas, another UAAP team

AFTER a breakout Season 86 run for Rey Remogat, it didn't come as a surprise that several offers to play overseas — and even one from a UAAP rival team — went his way.

Ultimately, the incoming third-year ace has committed to stay in University of the East for Season 87 — but this time, as team captain.

Remogat and UE head coach Jack Santiago separately bared how such a decision was reached in an ambush interview with SPIN.ph.

"Before the (postgame) interview, I told (Rey Remogat) that next season, he will be the captain ball of the team. I told him to help this team because I told him nga, we’re just like farmers. Nagtanim na kami, and I think next year will be the harvest," Santiago revealed.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

"He committed that he will stay. Of course, we need to talk to the parents and himself but he committed to us that he’ll be staying.

"That’s why I’m so happy with the decision of Noy (Remogat). Actually, there’s another team who’s trying to talk to the kid but we’re so happy that the parents and Noy himself decided to stay with us," he added.

Remogat confirmed his forthcoming captaincy and gave his pledge to the UE community on how he'll put twice the amount of work in as the Red Warriors' floor general in Season 87.

"Next season, ang question lang is kung paano ako mas magiging better as a leader and ‘yung challenge na ibibigay sa’kin as a captain.

"Basta pangako ko lang sa sarili ko at sa UE community ngayong offseason is talagang kung ano ‘yung winork-out ko this season, dodoblehin ko para next season, mas mag-improve kami as players and as a team," Remogat said.

Offers aplenty

As Santiago acknowledged how Remogat quickly emerged as a highly-touted talent, the incoming UE captain admitted receiving 'plenty of offers' already in just his sophomore collegiate season.

"Sobrang dami, as in talagang sobrang dami. Pero ‘yun nga siyempre, nandito na ko eh (sa UE). Kumbaga, dito na na-mold ‘yung laro ko so siyempre, ‘yung magkaroon ng ‘what if,’ sa sarili ko na ‘yun na ‘what if ganito, ganyan.’ Pero ‘yun nga, dito ako na-mold," said Remogat.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team



Moreover, the UE head coach helped Remogat weigh the pros and cons of moving elsewhere as he considers him to be 'like a son to me.'

"I told Noy na mahirap maupo ng another one year kung lilipat siya sa iba. It’s gonna be him sitting down for one year.

"He’s just like a son to me. I told him that playing in the international (ranks), hindi niya pa panahon. Bata pa siya do’n sa international. Maybe a year or two, then he decides to go and play outside the country.

"Next year, I told him that hindi pa siya ready for that. Kailangan niya pa maglaro ng a year or two before going to play to the pros," Santiago said.

