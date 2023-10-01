Coach reveals UE player documents, academic issues resolved just in time for UAAP opener

TWO of University of the East's four foreign signings had solid debuts in UAAP Season 86.

Six-foot-9 Precious Momowei had 17 points and 16 rebounds, while Jack Cruz-Dumont scored 16 in UE's win over UST.

But they were nearly deemed ineligible for UE before the season started, according to UE head coach Jack Santiago.

"To be honest, very hopeless na kami. I just spoke to the president of the school and he told me to be ready with an all-Filipino (lineup) again," Santiago said.

"On the time na kailangan nang ipasa ‘yung documents and papers, na-clear na yung papeles ni Precious (Momowei)," he added.

The dilemma wasn't limited to just the Red Warriors' latest crop of foreign recruits.

"And it goes to some of my young players also. Not because of the papers but ‘yung mga grades nila so good thing na naayos lahat before the deadline," Santiago bared.

All's well that ends well, however, for a resurgent UE side that went full throttle in its opener and now eyes to replicate its winning ways against a stacked UP Maroons on Wednesday.

