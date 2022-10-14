UE upset of La Salle bolsters Warriors' quest for respectability

ALL University of the East wanted was to savor the taste of victory after a tough winless campaign in UAAP Season 84.

But with two wins in four games in this UAAP Season 85, UE coach Jack Santiago believes his side is capable of chasing bigger dreams and hold their own against the college league's heavyweights.

"To be part of the top four teams, ito yung acid test for us. To be part of that big three or big four na teams, kailangan natin mag-level up," said Santiago, a longtime deputy of La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren's brothe Franz.

That looked improbable after a winless campaign last season - and a two-win stint the year before. But that suddenly looked possible after the Warriors caught a big fish in La Salle, 81-74, on Wednesday.

The win was no fluke. The Recto squad fought back from eight points down in the final six minutes and rode the hot hands of Kyle Paranada, who erupted for 13 of his 20 points in that stretch, to even their record to 2-2.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

To Santiago, it's an indication that the program he's building for the Red Warriors is headed in the right path. Yet he constantly challenges his wards to step up as they attempt to bring back the school's winning culture.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"That's why I told the boys na this year, we have a chance to play against the strong teams. That's why I challenged them doon sa dugout kanina na, to be part of this season, na we beat a big team like La Salle. And they did it, that's why I'm so happy and proud of the boys," he said.

Santiago, though, hopes that UE won't be content with these early returns as it continues to fight for respectability after being at the cellar for the better part of the past decade.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

"Yun nga ang sinasabi ko lagi sa mga bata eh, na we need to beat the strong teams to be recognized, and not only to be recognized but to level up their game," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Kailangan ma-sustain natin yung mga big games like that. So hopefully, itong game namin against La Salle will carry namin sa next game against UST on Sunday."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.