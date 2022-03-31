UAAP to welcome back fans starting next week: source

FANS will soon be welcomed back to the stands as the UAAP opens its gates anew next week.

Spin.ph sources confirmed that the premier collegiate league will start having fans on the stands anew at the Mall of Asia Arena starting on Tuesday, albeit in a limited capacity.

The league will formally announce the news on Friday morning.

Tickets for the games will be sold starting on Saturday as the league anticipates a jampacked crowd for the remaining three quadruple-headers for the remainder of the first round.

The first gameday with fans in attendance will see University of Santo Tomas meet La Salle at 10 a.m., University of the Philippines and Adamson clashing at 1 p.m., and Far Eastern University taking on University of the East at 4 p.m.

Ateneo and National University collide at the 7 p.m. nightcap in the first meeting between brothers Dave and Shaun Ildefonso.

As the custom with the other live events like the PBA and the Premier Volleyball League, fans who wish to watch the games must present their vaccination cards to be granted entry inside the venue.

Continue reading below ↓

Unfortunately, the highly anticipated Ateneo-La Salle clash this Saturday will still be held behind closed doors.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.