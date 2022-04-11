UAAP to issue separate tickets starting Holy Tuesday quadruple-header

UNLIKE in the first round where fans can stay at the Mall of Asia all-day long, the UAAP will now issue two separate tickets for the men's basketball tournament gamedays starting this Tuesday.

The league announced that there will be separate tickets for the first two games and the last two games with a disinfection of the venue being held in between the second and third games.

The UAAP released its second-round schedule and the changes in tip-off times were evident, with the second game previously set at 1 p.m. now being held at 12:30 p.m. and the third game from 4 p.m. to now at 4:30 p.m.

That means that there will be separate tickets for the Holy Tuesday offing.

One will cater to the 10 a.m. tiff between National University and University of the Philippines and the 12:30 p.m. game between Far Eastern University and Adamson.

The other will see fans watch the 4:30 p.m. match between University of Santo Tomas and University of the East and the rivalry game between Ateneo and La Salle at 7 p.m.

Tickets remain available for the lower box at P450, upper box at P225, and general admission at P75, with the patron and courtside areas still devoted to those inside the bubble.

After the Holy Tuesday quadruple-header, the UAAP resumes next Tuesday as it wraps up its elimination schedule on May 1, Sunday.

