Tab Baldwin tones down expectations as UAAP teams emerge from long layoff

MAKING up for lost time, UAAP teams are determined to maximize their time together inside the bubble before themen's basketball competition opens on Saturday.

For Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin, spending time inside the bubble allowed the Blue Eagles to build enough cohesion after being away from each other for more than two years.

"We're spending time together and that's an advantage with the off-court time, working on the mental side of the players," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

University of the Philippines mentor Goldwin Monteverde agreed, noting that with the players working closely with each other and interacting 24/7, fine-tuning the team's preparations become a little bit easier for the coaches.

"There's also the advantages in terms of the communication ng team on how to prepare, how to adjust, and what to improve on. Mas madali dahil magkakasama kami getting ready for the season even for such a short time," he said as he prepares for his first year at the helm of the Fighting Maroons.

Continue reading below ↓

Bubble sacrifices

Even the players themselves understand the sacrifices that they have to make and are rather looking at the positives as collegiate basketball finally returns for the first time since 2019.

"Mas nagiging solid kami dito sa bubble," said La Salle's Justine Baltazar.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

National University's Enzo Joson agreed saying, "We're all together, we train everyday and yung chemistry namin and yung closeness is there."

University of the East's Jojo Antiporda said, "Mas naka-focus kami lalo as a team."

Still, one can't fault the players for missing the outside world especially coming off two years under quarantine in the confines of their own homes.

"We had to sacrifice talaga yung family, yung kanya-kanya naming ginagawa sa mga bahay namin na naging normal na dahil sa pandemic," said Far Eastern University's Brandrey Bienes.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Adamson's Joem Sabandal echoed those sentiments, saying, "Malayo kami sa family namin so kailangan namin mag-adjust."

All of these concerns will have to be set aside once the ball gets tossed at Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Continue reading below ↓

Ready or not, teams will have to courageously field their teams for UAAP Season 84 as Baldwin expects a slow grind for teams this season given the limited time to prepare.

Peaking at right time

Despite that, he views the upcoming season as a chance for all squads to hopefully peak when it matters the most.

"Even though we've been in a bubble, it's an abbreviated buildup. Since January, it's such a short time to get these teams and players ready and that probably will be reflected by the performance of the teams," Baldwin said.

"Nonetheless, the excitement of everybody will counter-balance the fact that we might not be playing our best kind of basketball, but it's great to be back."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.