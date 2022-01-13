UAAP gets IATF clearance under Alert Level 3 as bubble practices allowed

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag assured that the league's member-schools are following the government-mandated health guidelines as their varsity teams have started their training bubbles at the start of the year.

UAAP on health guidelines

"The UAAP adheres to the stringent health and safety protocols set by the government through the guidelines approved by the Commission on Higher Education, Department of Health, and the Inter-Agency Task Force [for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases]," he said in a message to Spin.ph.

CHED finally gave the green light for varsity teams to resume practices last December, marking the first time that collegiate student-athletes can return to the court.

However, the guidelines were clear that only those who are fully vaccinated can partake in these activities.

Saguisag said that the UAAP is still determining the teams which moved forward with their respective training bubbles, although Spin.ph sources confirmed that a majority of the men's basketball teams have progressed in their respective in-campus bubble trainings as they anticipate the eventual resumption of games by the first quarter of 2022 -- hopefully by March 19.

Doubts were cast on the possibility of these training bubbles especially after the IATF put Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 and extended that status until the end of the month.

Saguisag, however, argued that, "Under Alert Level 3, face-to-face training under a bubble environment is allowed."

Ensuring the health and safety of those who have participated in the bubble, Saguisag also said that the UAAP "also observes internal guidelines which include periodic RT-PCR and rapid antigen testing to maintain the health and safety of the member schools’ respective training bubbles."

"The UAAP is in solidarity with the government in ensuring the safety of all its athletes and stakeholders during these challenging times as we look forward to the reopening of all its sporting events," he ended.

