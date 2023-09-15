Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    UAAP Season 86 to begin Sept. 30 with men's basketball tilt

    UAAP gets underway on Sep. 30
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Ateneo Blue Eagles will begin its men's basketball title defense on Sep. 30
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    LESS than four months since the closing salvo of its 85th season, the UAAP will soon raise the curtains on Season 86.

    The new season's opening act will be the men's basketball tournament on Sep. 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    READ: ACL fears for Jerom Lastimosa after non-contact injury in practice

    Hosted by the University of the East, the new theme "Fueling the Future" reflects the league's longstanding reputation as the "stepping stone, training ground, and building block for athletes.

    uaap season 86 theme UE

    "With the theme "Fueling the Future," UAAP Season 86 underscores its commitment to being the driving force behind the development of future professional athletes and national team mainstays. It proudly serves as the stepping stone, the training ground, and the building block for athletes who aspire to reach the pinnacle of their careers," the UAAP said.

      "What makes this theme even more special is that it coincidentally shares the same initials as "face-to-face." This alignment highlights the eight member schools' return to their roots in full onsite, in-person mode post-pandemic. It's a resounding declaration that the UAAP is back, stronger than ever, ready to inspire and unite fans across the nation," it added.

      As per multiple reports, opening weekend of the men's basketball tournament will feature host school UE take on UST, defending champ Ateneo face NU, reigning runner-up UP play Adamson, and La Salle against FEU.

