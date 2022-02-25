Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    UAAP Season 84 set to open on March 26 at MOA Arena

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    MOA Arena
    UAAP returns to action.

    MARK your calendars: the UAAP is back on March 26.

    The collegiate league’s Season 84 opening ceremony is set at Mall of Asia Arena.

    It is the first time in two years that the UAAP will have competitions held, with only limited sports slated in the calendar.

    "In as much as we wanted all the sports played, the current situation made the Board decide to only have the covered sport," said UAAP president Nonong Calanog of host La Salle.

    Among the tournaments to be held include televised events men's basketball, women's volleyball and cheerdance.

    Organizers said men's and women's 3x3 basketball, men's beach volleyball, poomsae, and men's and women's chess also met their criteria.

    MOA Arena

    UAAP back in action

