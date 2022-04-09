Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, Apr 9
    UAAP-MENS

    Ateneo vs La Salle highlights UAAP second-round opener

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Michael Phillips Ateneo vs La Salle
    Michael Phillips and the Green Archers try to get back at the Blue Eagles.
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

    RIVALS Ateneo and La Salle open the second round of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament this Holy Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    UAAP second round schedule

    The clash between the Blue Eagles and the Green Archers will be the main fixture for the quadruple-header to open the second half of the season.

    Ateneo handily beat La Salle, 74-57, back on April 2.

    The Blue Eagles, holding a 7-0 record, will be looking to stretch their historic 33-game win streak at the expense of the Green Archers, who are currently at 5-2, in the 7 p.m. primetime game.

    But it's not the lone battle to watch in that busy gameday.

    University of the Philippines, currently placing second at 6-1, will face dark horse National University, currently at fourth with its 4-3 card, a little less than two weeks since the Fighting Maroons' 80-70 escape. They raise the curtains at 10 a.m.

    The Racela brothers meet again when Olsen's Far Eastern University (3-4) take on Nash's Adamson (1-6) at 12:30 p.m., while University of Santo Tomas (2-5) and University of the East (0-7) collide at 4:30 p.m.

      Check out the full schedule below.

      UAAP second round schedule

      The league will then take a one-week break before it resumes on April 19, Tuesday, with the rematch of FEU and UP being the game to watch at 10 a.m.

      The second round ends on May 1, Sunday, with UP and Ateneo colliding to cap off the double-round elimination.

