    UAAP Season 83 cancelled amid pandemic

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    THERE won't be any UAAP Season 83.

    The league announced on Friday the termination of the upcoming season, which was set to be hosted by La Salle.

    "After a series of discussions, the UAAP Board of Trustees came to this difficult decision, putting major consideration on the health and safety of the student-athletes and those involved in the operations of our competitions," the statement read.

    "The decision will allow UAAP member-schools to plan their activities for the remainder of the academic year, as well as their athletic programs for next season."

    The league cancelled Season 82 in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually pulled the plug in the season.

    It was looking to begin the next season in the first quarter of 2021, and even considered a bubble setup to start by April, but those plans did not pan out, with face-to-face classes still prohibited by the government.

    Still, the league said that discussions on how to move forward has continued in hopes of once again bringing back the collegiate games.

    "Both the Board of Trustees and the Board of Managing Directors will further discuss the implications of the cancellation for the guidance of the member-schools and student-athletes," the statement ended.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
