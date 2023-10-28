How precious Rookie of the Year race leader Momowei is for UE

PRECIOUS Momowei has proven to be the difference-maker for the UE Warriors amid an up-and-down UAAP Season 86 campaign.

And with 62.143 statistical points, the 6-foot-9 Senegalese big man leads the Rookie of the Year race at the end of Round 1.

UE head coach Jack Santiago has nothing but praise for the Warriors' most precious addition this season.

"At the end of the day, Precious (Momowei) is 6-foot-9 and almost 6-foot-10. Malaking bagay sa’min ‘yung meron kaming ceiling, especially since we lost a lot of big men last year," said Santiago.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"With Precious here right now, he’s gonna be a big lift to the team. Of course, he’ll commit mistakes dahil bata pa siya at the end of the day, but we’re trying to enhance ‘yung laro niya. Hopefully, in these coming games, mag-improve pa siya lalo," he added.

Despite a domineering individual display thus far, Momowei is just relieved by the fact that UE found its way back to the win column after five successive losses to get their season back on track.

"There’s not too much to say about it (Rookie of the Year race). I mean, I’ve lost so many games (with UE) so it feels good to be back (winning). I think we have so many good players on the floor and we just have to prepare for our next games," said Momowei.

