UAAP returns to Philsports Arena with quadruple-header

A heavy four-game bill is set in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The league returns to the venue formerly known as ULTRA for the first time in over a decade and just like what opening weekend offered, expect fireworks in this dizzying day of hoops.

Here's what you need to know about today's gameday.

EAGLES FACE BULLDOGS

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin expects nothing less when his Blue Eagles take on National University at 6:30 p.m.

Baldwin brace for a scrappy Bulldogs squad coached by Jeff Napa, saying, "I think Jeff might be the toughest of all of us and his team is a reflection of him."

Dave Ildefonso, Forthsky Padrigao, and Ange Kouame will carry the load for Ateneo as it tries to deny the John Lloyd Clemente-led NU its second win.

MARKED MAN

Jerom Lastimosa was checked in Adamson's game against UST and will look to dobetter as the Falcons take on defending champion University of the Philippines Maroons at 1 p.m.

The Fighting Maroons sure know: Lastimosa sunk them with a wicked game winner in their second-round matchup last season.

But UP is playing with confidence with lead point guard JD Cagulangan back after missing the first game.

GROWING TIGERS

University of Santo Tomas sent shockwaves last Saturday with a stunning 69-60 win over Adamson with Nic Cabanero pouring 33 points.

It's a surprising result from the Growling Tigers under new coach Bal David at the helm.

But that scrappy play must be doubled, if not tripled, as UST faces championship-caliber La Salle at 4:30 p.m., with Michael Phillips emerging as the biggest hurdle for the Espana side.

GOING OVER THE HUMP

Far Eastern University and University of the East look to bounce back after falling short on opening weekend.

The Tamaraws put up a strong stand against Ateneo before falling, 79-70, while the Red Warriors gave NU all it could handle before losing, 77-70.

They clash at 11 a.m. with L-Jay Gonzales' FEU and Harvey Pagsanjan's UE looking to build up on that promising showing in hopes of nabbing their first wins.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Kevin Quiambao played subpar in his seniors debut, registering only five points on a horrid 2-of-13 shooting for La Salle.

That certainly isn't what people expected from the Green Archers rookie and he himself promised to bounce back after feeling the opening day jitters.

If Quiambao gets his bearings for La Salle in time, this will be a tough day for UST.

