    UAAP-MENS

    La Salle stays within reach of Top Two spot after dispatching FEU

    Twice-to-beat advantage still within reach of Green Archers
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    kevin quiambao feu vs la salle
    PHOTO: UAAP

    LA SALLE stayed within reach of a Top Two finish with an 80-70 win over Far Eastern University in UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Mark Nonoy had another breakthrough outing with 15 points as the Archers improved to 10-3 (win-loss).

    Raven Cortez' team-high 16 points and a Kevin Quiambao double-double of 10 points and 10 boards steered La Salle to win No. 10 with a game left to play in the prelims.

    With a three-way race with UP and La Salle heating up, NU's match versus Adamson later in the day will dictate what's at stake for the top four teams come the final weekend of prelims play.

    PHOTO: UAAP

