UAAP to start barring athletes from playing in commercial leagues

UAAP players will no longer be allowed to play in commercial and semi-professional leagues based on a league resolution.

The policy, approved by the UAAP board in Season 81 for implementation a season later, bars student-athletes in team sports who entered the college league in the 2019-20 athletic season from seeing action in commercial and semi-professional leagues without losing their college eligibility.

The rule affects basketball players who plan on playing in the PBA D-League and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) as well as volleyball players who want to play in the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

The only way these college players can play in these leagues is if they are part of a 'school-based team,' a practice common in the PBA D-League as well as in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Also, athletes who were enrolled in their schools prior to UAAP Season 82 can still continue to do so.

It needs to be noted, though, that the league will not honor the special guest licenses given out by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), like the one granted to UP's Juan Gomez de Liano in the recent 3x3 pro tour.

By UAAP Season 86 in 2023, the league expects that no student-athlete will be playing as an individual in any commercial tournament.