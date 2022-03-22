UAAP Preview: Can young UE squad play this year's spoiler?

(Editor's note: This is the seventh of a series of team previews for the UAAP Season 84.)

UAAP Preview: UE

WHAT HAPPENED WHEN? University of the East certainly felt lucky with Rey Suerte showing no signs of slowing down in his lone year in the UAAP.

The Monkayo, Davao de Oro scorer carried the Red Warriors on his back while also getting solid support from Alex Diakhite, Philip Manalang, and Neil Tolentino to help them become one of the most dangerous teams in the league despite their 4-10 record.

It's the feel-good story UE needed despite seeing little success under head coach Bong Tan and consultant Lawrence Chongson, God bless their souls, way back in UAAP Season 82.

WHAT NOW? Changes were definitely aplenty in Recto following the end of the Tan era.

But one thing the past coaches made sure of is future-proofing UE, as seen with high school star Harvey Pagsanjan now emerging to a leader role for the Red Warriors.

Forwards Jem Cruz and Allan Beltran as well as guards Onzo Lorenzana and Abdul Sawat are also returning to UE as these players gain bigger loads in their return to the court this year.

WHAT'S NEXT? New coach Jack Santiago has been exposed to winning basketball being Franz Pumaren's longtime deputy. And now that he's given the keys to drive the car, he plans nothing but to replicate the same level of success that he had with his mentor -- which could probably mean a return of the press in the Red Warriors camp.

Juniors star Clint Escamis is also looking to make up for lost time after sitting out the last three years largely due to his knee injury, while UE has also retooled with the additions of experienced wingman Orin Catacutan, as well as recruits like brothers Nico and Kyle Paranada, and Migs Pascual.

Would these additions be enough to end the 12-year Final Four drought for UE? Not necessarily, but expect this Red Warriors batch to be as hard-nosed as ever and potentially play the spoiler role against those chasing the cup.

