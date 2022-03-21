UAAP Preview: Can the L-Jay-RJ combo take FEU to new heights?

(Editor's note: This is the first of a series of team previews for the UAAP Season 84.)

UAAP Preview: FEU

WHAT HAPPENED WHEN? As the case in seasons' past, Far Eastern University still found itself in the thick of the race back in UAAP Season 84 to extend the longest active playoff streak for any UAAP team.

With senior Ken Tuffin leading the way and supported by seniors Barkley Ebona, Wendell Comboy, and Alec Stockton, the hard-nosed Tamaraws leaned on their defense to finish third in the eliminations with their 8-6 win-loss card.

Offense, however, proved to be FEU's bane as it quickly got bumped off the stepladder semis at the hands of University of Santo Tomas.

The extended pandemic, all the more with the allure of turning pro, bit the Tamaraws' seniors hard, leaving coach Olsen Racela with a relatively young core for this campaign.

WHAT NOW? Much of the veterans may be gone, but one guy remains a constant -- L-Jay Gonzales.

Heading into his third playing year, the speedy 5-foot-10 playmaker has bulked up in his quest to position himself as one of the best guards in the league and the certified main man in FEU.

Fellow young bloods Royce Alforque and Xyrus Torres are also back, ready to take on bigger roles for the Morayta crew, while senior Brandrey Bienes will be counted on to provide that stability to this young and hungry group.

WHAT'S NEXT? After an agonizing wait for FEU, RJ Abarrientos will finally get his chance to strut his stuff in the seniors competition.

The Gilas Pilipinas shooter renews his partnership with Gonzales in hopes of replicating their success in the high school level although this time, he boasts of the valuable experience he had with the national team.

Cholo Anonuevo is also driven to show strides in his game in his brief United States foray as he reunites with his former Baby Tamaraws peers like Jorick Bautista and Patrick Sleat.

Nigerian center Emman Ojuola will be tasked to main the paint, while transferees Kevin Guibao and Ximone Sandagon, and rookie RJ Ramirez should also turn heads as the Tamaraws aim to stay consistent with their perennial contender tag -- and who knows, a potential title run this UAAP Season 84.

