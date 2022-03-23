UAAP plans to open basketball venues to fans in second round

THE wait for the return of live audience in the UAAP games may not be that far with the officials hoping to welcome back the live crowd for the second round of the men's basketball competitions.

UAAP president Nonong Calanog of hosts La Salle said that the league is in constant communication with the Pasay City government and the Mall of Asia Arena as they hope to have audiences at hand for the games.

"We're working on having spectators back by the second round. Hopefully our fans and our friends from the press, we’ll be able to have them back hopefuly in the second round. Watch out for it," he said during Wednesday's press conference at the TV5 Studios.

The first round of the men's basketball competitions, set to open on Saturday, will be held behind closed doors as the league resumes after two years.

The UAAP basketball first round runs from March 26 to April 9.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

There will be a strict bubble-to-bubble setup for all eight member-schools as they hope to finish the first round, which ends on April 9, safe.

"We will be talking with our partner MOA Arena on how to go about it," said Calanog.

"Remember, there are only two weeks from when we start and it’s already the second round. So medyo mabilis lang and we'll be able to accommodate our fans."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.