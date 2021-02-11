UAAP Juniors MVP Jake Figueroa joining Adamson Falcons

UAAP Season 82 Juniors MVP Jake Figueroa is staying put at Adamson, keeping the Soaring Falcons' future bright once the competitions resume.

Figueroa personally confirmed his commitment, with the Bacolor, Pampanga native deciding to remain in San Marcelino once he ascends to the collegiate level.

PHOTO: uaap

"Doon ko po talaga gustong ipagpatuloy ang career ko sa paglalaro ng basketball pati sa pag-aaral," he said, making the tough decision with the help of his grandfather Monico, parents John and Jhane, and adviser Ron Tuazon.



Continue reading below ↓

The 6-foot-2 Figueroa came out of nowhere and seized the top individual plum in the high school division while guiding the Mike Fermin-coached Baby Falcons back to the Final Four and even toppled Ateneo in the first stage of the stepladder semis.



Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Figueroa, 18, averaged 13.2 points on 49-percent shooting, alongside 14.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 27 minutes if play this past UAAP Season 82.



His decision to remain in Adamson continues to bridge the gap from its high school program to the collegiate level, with Matt Erolon, Joshua Barcelona, and Didat Hanapi earlier committing to the Soaring Falcons.



They join the bumper crop of homegrown stars at Adamson, with Joem Sabandal and AP Manlapaz among those tasked to lead the charge for the team moving forward.



The Soaring Falcons are looking to bounce back stronger once the action resumes after only notching a 4-10 record back in 2019.

