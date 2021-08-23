UAAP Jrs MVP Jake Figueroa decommits from Adamson to join NU

UAAP Season 82 Juniors MVP Jake Figueroa is making a U-turn as he moves to National University.

The 18-year-old confirmed the development as the Bulldogs continue to retool in the extended offseason.

"Napili ko pong mag-NU kasi bukod sa magandang programa sa seniors, nakikita ko ring makakatulong ako sa team. Gusto ko din i-challenge ang sarili ko na mag-improve pa sa tulong nila coach Jeff [Napa]," he said.

The 6-foot-2 Figueroa earlier committed to stay with Adamson, but eventually made the choice to depart as he prepares for the next chapter in his basketball career.

Jake Figueroa

PHOTO: uaap

He came out of nowhere to seize the top individual plum in the high school division after averaging 13.2 points on 49-percent shooting, alongside 14.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 27 minutes.

More importantly, thFigueroa helped the Baby Falcons advance to the Final Four, where they beat Ateneo in the first stage of the stepladder semis.

It's a big boost for the NU program which is bullish in the recruitment pool this offseason.

Figueroa joins newcomers Jiam Quiambao and Jolo Manansala from La Salle Greenhills, and former Bullpups Reyland Torres, Steve Nash Enriquez, Karl Gloria, and PJ Palacielo in this new start for the Bulldogs.

