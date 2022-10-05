La Salle atones for UP loss with runaway win over UST Tigers

LA Salle vented its ire on University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday, dealing the Tigers a 20-point rout, 83-63, for its first win in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The Green Archers held the Growling Tigers to six points in the third quarter as the Taft side blew the game wide open, 65-46, heading to the final canto.

That spread increased to 24 points, 78-54, after a CJ Austria putback with 4:18 to play as La Salle bounced back from a 72-69 loss to University of the Philippines in its season debut.

"We know we fell short in our last game but we cannot dwell on that. I'm happy with the way the boys played and they responded positively, stepped up to the plate and faced the challenge," said coach Derick Pumaren.

Schonny Winston led the Green Archers barrage with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Austria had a timely 13-point production to go with his three boards and three assists.

Michael Phillips had the luxury of sitting out the fourth quarter but still ended up with 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Rookie Kevin Quiambao also shone with his 11 points, three boards, three assists, and two steals - close to the form he showed with Gilas Pilipinas.

Despite La Salle missing Evan Nelle who was under the weather, it still didn't have any letups with the team collectively dishing out 25 assists in the game to tie UST in the standings at 1-1.

Nic Cabanero was held to just 10 points as he shot 5-of-20 from the field, to go with seven rebounds and three assists.

UST relied on Migs Pangilinan's 11 points and nine boards, as Paul Manalang and Adama Faye both had 10 each in the loss.

The scores:

LA SALLE 83 - Winston 19, Austria 13, M. Phillips 11, Quiambao 11, Estacio 6, Abadam 6, B. Phillips 5, Nonoy 3, Blanco 3, Manuel 2, Nwankwo 2, Cortez 2, Escandor 0, Macalalag 0, Buensalida 0.

UST 63 - Pangilinan 11, Faye 10, Cabanero 10, Manalang 10, Garing 6, Lazarte 5, Escobido 4, Mantua 3, Calimag 3, Laure 1, Manaytay 0, Duremdes 0, Magdangal 0, Herrera 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarters: 30-21, 47-40, 65-46, 83-63.

