Ateneo Blue Eagles dominate NU Bulldogs for second win in a row

ATENEO turned on the jets in the third quarter to zoom past National University, 77-60, and stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Forthsky Padrigao and Dave Ildefonso orchestrated the Blue Eagles' ruthless attack after the halftime break, presiding over a 14-2 blast capped by a BJ Andrade three to make it 52-32, with 5:54 to play.

NU tried to make a late run, cutting the lead down to 12 midway through the final canto, but Ateneo responded with 10 unanswered points with Ildefonso putting the exclamation point with a layup to make it a 75-53 game in the last 3:01.

Ange Kouame powered the Blue Eagles with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 12 rebounds, and three blocks as he kept his side at the top of the standings with this second win.

"Glad to be 2-0. Obviously still a lot of work to do," said coach Tab Baldwin.

Padrigao also shot 3-of-7 from deep for his 13 points, five assists, four boards, and three steals, as Ildefonso contributed 12 points, six dimes, and five rebounds.

Ateneo shot an impressive 50-percent from the field and 40-percent from deep on 24 assists, an indication of how good this new-look Katipunan squad has become this early.

"I thought we played pretty well. NU is a disruptive team when they play, and they threw different looks at us. At times, we didn't look very cohesive, but 50% field goal percentage for the game, we were able to find people when we moved the ball," said Baldwin.

NU drew 13 points and nine rebounds from Michael Malonzo but he was the lone player to score in double figures.

John Lloyd Clemente and Jolo Manansala got nine each, as Kean Baclaan went 3-of-15 from the field for his seven points and four assists for the Bulldogs, who dropped their first game of the season.

The scores:

ATENEO 77 - Kouame 17, Padrigao 13, Ildefonso 12, Ballungay 10, Andrade 9, Koon 6, Lazaro 5, Gomez 3, Daves 2, Chiu 0, Garcia 0, Quitevis 0, Fornilos 0, Lao 0, Ong 0.

NU 60 - Malonzo 13, Clemente 9, Manansala 9, Baclaan 7, Figueroa 6, Yu 4, Galinato 3, Palacielo 3, Minerva 2, John 2, Tulabut 2, Mahinay 0, Padrones 0.

Quarters: 20-15, 38-30, 60-45, 77-60.

