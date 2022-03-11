UAAP extends eligibility for super seniors in Season 84

SUPER seniors get one last hurrah this UAAP Season 84 as the collegiate league gave them one last shot at representing their alma mater.

UAAP eligibility

There's just one caveat: that they need not to reach the age limit before the May cutoff.

UAAP officials led by executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag clarified that no 27-year-olds will be allowed to play in the resumption of the league.

"Kung ano yung privelege that was extended to graduating players noong Season 82, that was it," he said.

UAAP president Nonong Calanog of hosts La Salle also added that players aged 26 who will not turn 27 until May will still be allowed to play granting that they are enrolled and have not exhausted all of their playing years.

Those adjustments, however, will only be for Season 84 as the league looks to revert back to its old eligibility rules and bring back the age limit to 25 by UAAP Season 85, which it seeks to open by September or October this year.

