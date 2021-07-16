UAAP extends age limit for super seniors

SUPER seniors who choose to play in the UAAP upon its resumption will have their last hurrah as the league extends the age limit for student-athletes.

UAAP Board of Managing Directors member Rod Roque of University of the Philippines bared the recent development on Friday's UAAP Talk.

"We in the UAAP, of course, are thinking of the best scenario for our athletes. To give them their last foray in the UAAP, we have extended the age requirement to 26," he said.

Roque explained that student-athletes who opt to still represent their alma mater upon the UAAP's return must be 26 years and 364 days old to be able to be eligible for the competitions.

"Gusto namin talaga silang bigyan ng chance. It's really frustrating to train hard and not put those into competition," he said.

Like Justine Baltazar, Aduke Ogunsanya is already 24 and can avail of the extension. Shaun Ildefonso is also turning 24 this year.

This age extension, however, only applies for students who were enrolled in the academic year of 2019-20.

"They should be enrolled to avail that privilege. Later than that, they do not qualify," he said.

Playing eligibility intact

Moreover, Roque noted that the playing years for those athletes who were unable to compete in both UAAP Seasons 82 and 83 won't be charged against them.

"We cancelled it also. How can you count those playing years if they were not able to play? So extended, again, for the benefit of our athletes," he said, as the league continues to monitor the situation of the global COVID-19 pandemic in the country and seek to finally start UAAP Season 84 by next year.

"I think if the situation approves and permits, we'll be very happy for them to complete their collegiate careers."

