    LOOK: UAAP Season 86 full first-round schedule for seniors' basketball

    Opening weekend to feature back-to-back men's double headers, women's quadruple header
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    uaap season 86 basketball
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

    UAAP Season 86 will raise the curtains on its season-opening seniors' basketball tournaments starting Sept. 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    On Thursday, the league revealed the full schedule of first round hostilities in both the men's and women's divisions.

    UAAP Season 86 full first-round schedule seniors basketball

    READ: UAAP assembles Commissioner's Team for Season 86 basketball tourneys

    Men's first round schedule

    The Seaason 86 opening ceremonies, slated at 12 noon on Sept. 30, will precede the first double header of the men's basketball tournament.

    Two sides eyeing resurgence will begin the new season as hosts UE Red Warriors take on the UST Growling Tigers (2 p.m.) followed by the Ateneo Blue Eagles' title bid opener against a retooled NU Bulldogs (4 p.m.).

    undefined

    And on Oct. 1, the De La Salle Green Archers take center stage versus the FEU Tamaraws at (2 p.m.) with the UP Fighting Maroons battling it out against the Adamson Soaring Falcons at (4 p.m.).

    Women's first round schedule

    In the women's division, action tips off on Oct. 1 as reigning runners-up De La Salle Lady Archers take on the FEU Lady Tamaraws (9 a.m.) before the UP Fighting Maroons face the Adamson Lady Falcons (11 a.m.) at the Mall of Asia Arena.

      The second half of the quadruple header shifts to the UST Quadricentennial Pavillion with the UST Tigresses playing the season hosts UE Lady Warriors (1 p.m.) and the eight-peat seeking NU Lady Bulldogs facing the Ateneo Blue Eagles (3 p.m.).

      Aris Dimaunahan NU Lady Bulldogs celebration

