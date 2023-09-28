LOOK: UAAP Season 86 full first-round schedule for seniors' basketball

UAAP Season 86 will raise the curtains on its season-opening seniors' basketball tournaments starting Sept. 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

On Thursday, the league revealed the full schedule of first round hostilities in both the men's and women's divisions.

UAAP Season 86 full first-round schedule seniors basketball

READ: UAAP assembles Commissioner's Team for Season 86 basketball tourneys

Men's first round schedule

The Seaason 86 opening ceremonies, slated at 12 noon on Sept. 30, will precede the first double header of the men's basketball tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Two sides eyeing resurgence will begin the new season as hosts UE Red Warriors take on the UST Growling Tigers (2 p.m.) followed by the Ateneo Blue Eagles' title bid opener against a retooled NU Bulldogs (4 p.m.).

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

And on Oct. 1, the De La Salle Green Archers take center stage versus the FEU Tamaraws at (2 p.m.) with the UP Fighting Maroons battling it out against the Adamson Soaring Falcons at (4 p.m.).

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Women's first round schedule

In the women's division, action tips off on Oct. 1 as reigning runners-up De La Salle Lady Archers take on the FEU Lady Tamaraws (9 a.m.) before the UP Fighting Maroons face the Adamson Lady Falcons (11 a.m.) at the Mall of Asia Arena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The second half of the quadruple header shifts to the UST Quadricentennial Pavillion with the UST Tigresses playing the season hosts UE Lady Warriors (1 p.m.) and the eight-peat seeking NU Lady Bulldogs facing the Ateneo Blue Eagles (3 p.m.).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph