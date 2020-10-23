UAAP finds new broadcast partner in Cignal TV

THE UAAP has found a new home.

Cignal TV has secured the broadcasting rights of the premier league, with the two sides agreeing on a five-and-a-half year deal on Friday.

The deal, which kicks in for the upcoming UAAP Season 83, is expected to last until 2026.

"As part of this collaboration, select events of the UAAP will be aired live on One Sports channel and its other digital assets, ensuring an engaging and expansive coverage across different multimedia platforms," the statement read.

"With its affiliate network, TV5, their combined experience in sports production provides the UAAP with a strong foundation in its efforts to promote collegiate sports in the country."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

ABS-CBN has been the home network of the UAAP since 2000, but that deal saw its end following the television giant failing to acquire a new franchise from the House of Representatives last May.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.

Continue reading below ↓