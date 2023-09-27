UAAP assembles Commissioner's Team for Season 86 basketball tourneys

The UAAP Season 86 will feature an esteemed trio of new sporting leaders at the helm for its basketball tilts in pursuit of a "fair, vibrant and competitive season."

The newly formed Commissioner's Team sees Xavier 'Xavy' Nunag as the Commissioner of the basketball tournaments alongside Deputy Commissioners Atty. Mariana Lopa (women's and girls' basketball) and Marvin Bienvenida (high school basketball).

Nunag is no stranger to the UAAP as a former UP Fighting Maroon himself and Nike's head coach for skills and youth development. He was also the eventual successor of Dickie Bachmann as interim commissionner in Season 85 shortly after being named Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman.

"Success isn't about delegating tasks; it's about entrusting the right people with the responsibility. Coach Marvin, a high school basketball expert, and Atty. Mariana, a driving force in women's basketball, exemplify this passion and expertise. When you have individuals who genuinely love what they do, success becomes not just a goal, but a natural outcome," Nunag shared.

Meanwhile, Lopa's historic appointment as a deputy commissioner makes her the second-ever woman to take the post in the UAAP since Edith Boticario in Season 82.

The Ateneo alumna, who will oversee the women's and girls' competitions for this season, highlighted the signifiance of a proper leadership in the women's game.

""Having a deputy commissioner for the women's tournament is crucial because there needs to be someone overseeing the games and ensuring the commissioner's team's presence at all times," Lopa said.

"I believe it's equally important to have someone who has played in the UAAP and is deeply rooted in the women's basketball community because I understand the intricacies of the women's game, the women's tournament and the challenges that we face," she added.

Moreover, Bienvenida, Nunag's ex-UP teammate, also has NCAA pedigree as the former tactician of La Salle Greenhills' first and only juniors' champion side back in Season 93 where he now serves as athletic director.

"My goal for the high school boys' tournaments this year is to propagate and reinforce the mission and vision of the commissioner's team throughout all senior competitions, while maintaining or even surpassing that standard in our UAAP participation," Bienvenida said.

The Commissioner's Team is also supported by its media consultant Michael Villar and admin personnel Lance Mandalano.

