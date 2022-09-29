Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    UAAP 85 Preview: Buoyed by preseason win, UE hoping to rise from UAAP cellar

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    UE coach Jack Santiago demands more from Harvey Pagsanjan.
    Harvey Pagsanjan and the Warriors try not to get blanked this time.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    Last Season: 0-14 (8th Place)
    Head Coach: Jack Santiago (2nd season)
    Who's Gone? Clint Escamis, Orin Catacutan
    Who's Still Here? Harvey Pagsanjan, Nikko Paranada, Kyle Paranada
    Who's New? CJ Payawal, Luis Salgado, Gani Stevens

    UNIVERSITY of the East coach Jack Santiago would be the first to admit that expectations really aren't that high for his crew after a winless showing the last time out.

    But rather than dwell on those defeats, the Red Warriors are looking at it as a clean slate to spring up a few surprises in UAAP Season 85.

    See UP, Ateneo favored as coaches shy away from early Final Four talk

    "Work-in-progress pa rin kami," said Santiago. "Ang mahalaga sa amin, we're learning and we're improving para magkaroon ng winning mentality yung mga bata."

    UE, so far, has been on track as evidenced by it ruling the Pinoyliga Cup Collegiate Division.

      Harvey Pagsanjan leads the squad featuring brothers Nikko and Kyle Paranada, who are in their second year with Warriors, as rookie CJ Payawal.

      The Red Warriors have also added Luis Salgado and Gani Stevens, reinforcing a frontcourt which previously only featured Allan Beltran and Abdul Sawat.

      UE may not be a sexy pick for any team making their fearless forecasts, but Santiago knows that he has a unit ready to make life hard for any team which crosses its path.

