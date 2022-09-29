UAAP 85 Preview: Buoyed by preseason win, UE hoping to rise from UAAP cellar

Last Season: 0-14 (8th Place)

Head Coach: Jack Santiago (2nd season)

Who's Gone? Clint Escamis, Orin Catacutan

Who's Still Here? Harvey Pagsanjan, Nikko Paranada, Kyle Paranada

Who's New? CJ Payawal, Luis Salgado, Gani Stevens

UNIVERSITY of the East coach Jack Santiago would be the first to admit that expectations really aren't that high for his crew after a winless showing the last time out.

But rather than dwell on those defeats, the Red Warriors are looking at it as a clean slate to spring up a few surprises in UAAP Season 85.

"Work-in-progress pa rin kami," said Santiago. "Ang mahalaga sa amin, we're learning and we're improving para magkaroon ng winning mentality yung mga bata."

UE, so far, has been on track as evidenced by it ruling the Pinoyliga Cup Collegiate Division.

Harvey Pagsanjan leads the squad featuring brothers Nikko and Kyle Paranada, who are in their second year with Warriors, as rookie CJ Payawal.

The Red Warriors have also added Luis Salgado and Gani Stevens, reinforcing a frontcourt which previously only featured Allan Beltran and Abdul Sawat.

UE may not be a sexy pick for any team making their fearless forecasts, but Santiago knows that he has a unit ready to make life hard for any team which crosses its path.

