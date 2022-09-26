UAAP 85 Preview: Ateneo launches quest for redemption with new-look side

Last Season: 13-1 (Runner-up)

Head Coach: Tab Baldwin (6th season)

Who's Gone? SJ Belangel, Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio

Who's Still Here? Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, Geo Chiu, BJ Andrade

Who's New? Kai Ballungay, Paul Garcia

NO question: Ateneo wants redemption this UAAP Season 85.

Denied of their dream four-peat, there's nothing that the Blue Eagles want more than to get back to the top in the country's premier college league.

Coach Tab Baldwin, the perfectionist that he is, is demanding only the best from his wards heading to this redeem campaign.

"It's time to buckle up and really prepare for the fight," he said, urging his side to bring their A-game every single time. "We have to make it not one big fight, but 14 big fights in order to get to the one big fight."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

If Baldwin feels skeptical, he has every reason to. After all, he's parading a rejigged squad without old reliables SJ Belangel, Gian Mamuyac, and Tyler Tio.

Compounding his worries is the status of reigning UAAP MVP Ange Kouame who is still recuperating from a partial ACL tear.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Dave Ildefonso will still be looked at as a leader, but Fil-Am winger Kai Ballungay will be there beside him spearheading Ateneo in just his first year in Katipunan.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Despite Baldwin's reservations, the Blue Eagles are still a force to be reckoned with as seen in their success in Japan at the World University Basketball Series, as well as in their recent Israel trip.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Don't be surprised to see Ateneo fly high again and maybe, get the revenge it badly craves.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.