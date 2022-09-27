UAAP 85 Preview: Archers hope preseason success carries over to UAAP

Last Season: 9-5 (Lost to UP in Final Four)

Head Coach: Derick Pumaren (2nd season)

Who's Gone? Justine Baltazar, Kurt Lojera

Who's Still Here? Michael Phillips, Schonny Winston, Evan Nelle

Who's New? Kevin Quiambao

IT'S been a while since La Salle figured in the UAAP Finals and coach Derick Pumaren is determined to change that in UAAP Season 85.

That was the main motivation for the veteran mentor as he made the Green Archers grind for every game in the preseason, from their title conquest in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup to their trip in Japan.

"We don’t just want to be better. We want to be a championship-caliber team," said Pumaren.

Though Justine Baltazar has turned pro, Michael Phillips has shown glimpses of dominance as the main man for La Salle.

And with rookie Kevin Quiambao, coming off a stint with Gilas Pilipinas, the Archers frontcourt will be tough to handle for the opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The guards are equally dangerous with Schonny Winston, Evan Nelle, and Mark Nonoy back. CJ Austria and Penny Estacio have also stepped up to the plate in the preseason, adding more tools to the already well-rounded Green Archers attack.

Watch Now

The tools are already there. It's now just a matter of whether La Salle can utilize those weapons the right way much to Pumaren's liking.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.