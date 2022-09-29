Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    UAAP 85 Preview: A fresh start for UST under Bal David

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Pressure is on for new head coach Bal David as he tries to lift UST.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    Last Season: 3-11 (7th Place)
    Head Coach: Bal David (1st season)
    Who's Gone? Joshua Fontanilla, Sherwin Concepcion, Bryan Santos
    Who's Still Here? Nic Cabanero, Paul Manalang, Christian Manaytay
    Who's New? Echo Laure, Richi Calimag, Kenji Duremdes, Adama Faye

    NEW coach Bal David is looking to teach a winning attitude to a University of Sto. Tomas team looking to rise from seventh spot, with sophomore guard Nic Cabanero expected to lead the way.

    "Yun ang pwede kong maipasa sa mga bata, na magkaroon sila ng winning attitude. Alam natin na bagsak ang morale nitong mga ito so you have to work hard for it at unti-unting mabalik yung confidence nila," said David, tapped to take charge after the Tigers under Jinino Manansala went 3-11.

    See Tab Baldwin pleased to see more UAAP teams training overseas

    With Sherwin Concepcion out due to the league's age restrictions, the Tigers need Cabanero to lead a team featuring Paul Manalang, Royce Mantua, Migs Pangilinan and Senegalese big man Adama Faye.

    But the groundwork for the future is already being laid with second-generation players Echo Laure, Richi Calimag, and Kenji Duremdes all choosing to join UST — a promising start to David's time at the sidelines.

      Things certainly won't be easy for the Growling Tigers in this campaign as they're basically starting afresh, but if there's one thing that David knows, no success comes in a flash.

