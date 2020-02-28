Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Two Fil-Ams to beef up La Salle Green Archers in Pumaren's debut season

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago

    LA Salle didn't only overhaul a coaching staff now led by Derrick Pumaren, it is also parading two new recruits for UAAP Season 83.

    The Green Archers will be fielding Fil-Ams Kameron Vales and Jeromy Hughes in the upcoming campaign as they try to end a two-year absence from the Final Four.

    Vales, 22, is a 6-foot guard from Stockton, California. He last suited up for University of Regina in Canada, where he averaged 9.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 21 games for the Cougars.

      The 20-year-old Hughes is a 6-foot-3 swingman from Las Vegas. During his time in Wenatchee Valley College, he posted averages of 9.0 points, 6.6 boards, and 1.3 assists for the Knights.

      Vales will have two playing years in Taft, while Hughes still has four in his UAAP career.

      They will join another new face in 6-foot-11 Senegalese center Amadou Ndiaye when La Salle vies in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup under the banner of EcoOil-La Salle.

      The Green Archers have also brought in Joshua Ramirez from Letran and Evan Nelle from San Beda.

