Topex's pregame 'kapalan mo na mukha mo' call brings out best in Nonoy

MARK Nonoy had his best game in a La Salle shirt to date against UE — one fueled by some loaded words from head coach Topex Robinson.

To put his breakout night in perspective, Nonoy shot 60% from the field (9/15) and made seven treys out of 11 attempts (63.6%) — similar to his career game for UST (26 points) in a game against Ateneo in Game One of the Season 82 finals.

The former UST ace, who made the move to 'greener' pastures in Taft at the height of the pandemic in 2020, shared how Robinson's pregame chat lit a fire under him.

"Hindi ko naman kasi makukuha 'yung confidence ko kung 'di dahil sa coaches and teammates ko. Sila ‘yung nagpapalakas ng loob ko na ready lang dapat lagi," said Nonoy.

"Bago mag-start ‘yong game kanina, sinabi sa akin ni Coach Topex na, 'Kapalan mo na ‘yung mukha mo.' 'Yun, ginawa ko lang kung ano sinabi niya. Pasalamat ako kasi parang nakuha ko ‘yung respeto niya and ‘yung tiwala niya para sa'kin," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: UAAP

From here on out, Robinson hopes Nonoy has rediscovered his old form despite playing limited minutes with the Green Archers..

"I really admire ‘yung tiwala ni Mark (Nonoy). I don’t know if you know, but he’s really not playing a lot of minutes throughout the season pero wala kaming narinig na anything sa kanya.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

"Actually, when I told him (a day prior) that he’s gonna start, sabi niya, 'Okay lang ako kahit third group.' That’s how much he really believes in what we do and he really deserves to have this game because going further down the season, we need everybody to really contribute," Robinson shared.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"We wan to bring back that Mark Nonoy who really gave a lot of our fans some fun to watch and he just showed it. Sobrang happy lang ako for Mark and I know that he will continue to grow and try to help this team in any way that he can," he added.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph