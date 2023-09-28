Topex Robinson stays cautiously optimistic of La Salle's redemption hopes 

BURYING the ghost of their stunning Final Four no-show last year will add fuel to the De La Salle Green Archers' fire ahead of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

And with Topex Robinson now set to call the shots for the Taft side, the prospect of what could be for La Salle carries great promise.

Topex Robinson embraces 'collective responsibility' for La Salle

In an ambush interview during the UAAP Season 86 press launch on Wednesday, the former Phoenix Fuelmasters mentor gave further insight on his first conversations with some of the squad's leaders and mainstays.

"We started training camp on my first day. Kevin (Quiambao), Evan (Nelle), Joaqui (Manuel), and the Phillips brothers (Ben and Michael) spoke to me and just told me about their responsibilities (for the team)," Robinson said.

"The good thing about it is that it’s a collective responsibility. It’s not just gonna be with one player, not just with one coach, but with everybody," he added.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

La Salle was left gobsmacked by a mighty effort from Jerom Lastimosa and the Adamson Falcons in last year's fourth seed playoff, which saw the green-and-white miss out on the Final Four for the third time in four seasons.

Robinson, who takes over from UAAP champion coach Derrick Pumaren, has full faith in the team's beholden desire to fight back after a disappointing year and reclaim lost glory.

"We have a veteran team. They’ve been through a lot. They know the feeling of not making it (to the Final Four) so it’s really a given to them that they want to prove themselves this season," Robinson bared.

"Most of them were recruited by Coach Derrick (Pumaren) and I’m just inheriting that lineup. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to lead the team and now, injuries-barring, hopefully we’ll be a good and competitive team."

Running on the same thread as the other coaches, Robinson is not looking too far ahead as the Green Archers eye a steady rise in Season 86.

"Ateneo is always gonna be (competitive), also UP, Adamson was also successful," Robinson said. "(Kaya) I don’t want to pretend na I will say na ‘Final Four' (agad kami). It doesn’t work that way. It’s part of the challenge and opportunity to coach a successful program like DLSU."

La Salle's first taste of Season 86 action will be on Oct. 1 against the FEU Tamaraws, 2 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

