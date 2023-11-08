Topex Robinson wants Green Archers to savor college careers

LA Salle head coach Topex Robinson said playing college basketball is the "most memorable experience" for a player.

Robinson wants his surging Archers squad to always be in the moment and enjoy every chance they get to play — win or lose.

"Ang pinaka-importante sa’min kasi is we don’t wanna let each day slip by without us enjoying each opportunity — playing for the crowd, playing for our fans and our families.

"Most of my timeouts (in the Round 2 win over UP) weren’t really about X’s and O’s anymore. It’s about reminding these guys to just enjoy it," bared Robinson.

The first-year La Salle tactician pointed out, however, that the joy of playing should be paired with continuous growth.

"I guess what changed for us is the experience of going through shared adversities. That loss to UP in Round 1 really hurt us, especially since we really had a chance to win, but we’re just trying to sharpen our saw and trying to get better lang talaga with every opportunity," Robinson said.

College days never die, says Topex

Robinson believes his players shouldn't get lost in the pressure-filled limelight and must make each moment count as college ballers.

"Sometimes, ‘yung kapalit ng winning and losing is that you lose the joy in what you do. Sabi ko nga sa kanila, playing college basketball is the most memorable experience you’re gonna have in your basketball career," Robinson said.

"I just wanna make sure na kumbaga kapag nag-usap ‘yung players about their college journeys, it’s always gonna be good memories. Kasama rin sa good memories ‘yung natatalo — like how well we stuck together when we were really struggling," he added.

