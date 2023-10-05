Topex owns up to 'bad coaching' as Archers bow to Eagles

TOPEX Robinson took full responsibility for La Salle's loss in its first meeting in UAAP Season 86 against old rival Ateneo.

The former PBA coach, in his first season with the Archers, admitted he "put (his) players in a situation to fail."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"For me, it was bad coaching. I didn’t make the right adjustments and I didn’t control my emotions so that’s one of the learnings for me. I apologized during halftime, I told them that I won’t have another (technical foul) and it’s part of the game that you get emotional because you really want to win," Robinson said.

"I made bad decisions down the line. I could’ve done better. I put these players in a situation to fail. Just like every loss, I will take full responsibility for this loss and I wanna make sure that after this, I’ll put these guys in a better situation to win," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Robinson added how the finest of details in the endgame caught them off guard to ultimately hand Ateneo the victory.

"That’s just part of, I guess, taking ownership of this game. Everybody’s just playing well. It was just really those possessions that we’re all gonna live by," Robinson said. "Sabi ko nga sa kanila, let’s not take the fun or the joy out of this. What doesn’t kill us will only make us stronger.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

"It’s a good opportunity for us to learn. We were talking in the dugout how it’s a good thing that it happened now. We just have to take the lessons of that and Ateneo was the better tonight. They did a good job and they never gave up," Robinson emphasized.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph