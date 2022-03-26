COLUMN: Time to burst those bubbles in the UAAP and NCAA

CHICAGO - After a two-year lull, no thanks to a global pandemic that has dulled the Philippine sports landscape, college basketball is back with both the NCAA and the UAAP tipping off today.

The pomp and pageantry of the opening ceremonies will be virtual but for the players and coaches, a lot of the behind-the-scenes inconveniences, and some of the suffering, have been very real.

Because Season 97 of the NCAA and Season 84 of the UAAP are wrapped in a bubble.

Why?

I wish I had a clue given that the country is currently on Alert Level 1, which means everything such as cinemas and restaurants are open at near or full capacity.

And from what I've been told, travelers entering our lovely paradise are no longer even required to quarantine.

And, my God, have you seen the people massing at those political rallies for presidential candidates?

Sheesh.

No other basketball league in the Philippines is in a bubble, in fact, a few thousand merry souls trooped to the Mall of Asia Arena last night to catch a pair of exciting semifinal games in the PBA Governors' Cup.

Look, I get the rationale behind lathering up a bubble which, I'm sure, is geared toward the safety of players and coaches.

But they'll be at risk just the same when security personnel, TV crews, referees. and some select guests are allowed entry to the playing premises on game days.

Should they be in a bubble, too?

ISN'T IT SUPPOSED TO BE ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND COVID?

Apparently, the NCAA's management committee as well as the fine folks at the UAAP board overlooked all these potential ramifications when they approved the bubble set-up via Zoom.

I understand the UAAP and NCAA boards' mighty fear of infections, given these players are still student-athletes - not pros like those in the PBA - and the responsibility and cost of any unfortunate incident therefore falls squarely on the shoulders of these schools.

But since we are talking about worries and well-being here, what about the mental health of those who are suffocating in the bubble? Did the institutions of higher learning factor that in as well?

Conveniently, the school officials who are mandating other people to be surrounded by walls 24-7 are not in the bubble themselves and free to go about the business of daily living as they please.

Meanwhile, the players and coaches, the main assets of the NCAA and UAAP basketball leagues, are restricted and terribly missing their loved ones.

With Letran gunning for a repeat in Season 97 of the NCAA and Ateneo Bule Eagles trying to soar in rarified air by nailing a four-peat in UAAP's Season 84, college basketball will be a blast in the months to come.

And I have an idea how to make it even more fun.

Burst those bubbles and let the players and coaches go home. Allow them to police their own ranks, adhere to protocols, masking and socially distancing, that would keep them safe.

Most importantly, let them breathe the air of freedom and happiness.

