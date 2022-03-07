Tight battle for overall title seen with only seven events in UAAP 84

NOT all events will have a full field, even with a limited number of sports in UAAP Season 84.

A tight battle is see as the league has decided to award an overall championship. University of Sto.Tomas is the reigning champion.

"We will have a general championship," said UAAP president Nonong Calanog of hosts La Salle.

"For some of our schools, this may be their chance to actually win a general championship. So a majority of our schools decided that we will award a general championship this year, based on the sports that will be played."

Only seven events are slated for this athletic year — namely men's basketball, women's volleyball, men's beach volleyball, men's and women's 3x3 basketball, men's and women's chess, men's and women's poomsae, and cheerdance.

The UAAP says several schools will not be able to participate in some events.

Calanog shared that all eight schools have already committed participating in events like basketball, volleyball, and cheerdance, while there are a handful of schools which already expressed that they will be unable to put up teams for other events.

"I think one or two schools indicated that based on their preparations, they can only participate in men's basketball, women's volleyball and cheerdance. But one or two lang at the most. For those tournaments that used to have all, we'll probably have six or seven," he said.

UST won its 21st seniors title and 44th juniors crown back in UAAP Season 82, which was cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It's going to be an uphill climb for the Espana-based crew to retain the overall crown.

Ateneo secured a three-peat in men's basketball, while National University won back-to-back cheerdance tiaras back in UAAP Season 82.

UST is also the defending champion in men's beach volleyball, La Salle claimed the poomsae trophy, and Far Eastern University was the last champion in men's and women's chess.

Even for the events that were last held in UAAP Season 81, Ateneo was the latest to reign supreme in women's volleyball and men's 3x3 basketball, while NU is the last queens in the women's 3x3 basketball competition.

