Thirdy on Dave Ildefonso: 'Excited na akong pahirapan s'ya ni coach Tab'

FAIR warning from Thirdy Ravena to Dave Ildefonso: don't expect your homecoming to be all butterflies and rainbows.

Excited as the three-time UAAP Finals MVP is on the return of his fellow second-generation star to Katipunan, he warned him that the road to success won't come easy.

It's something Ravena found out himself the hard way and it's all because of one person: tough drillmaster Tab Baldwin.

"Good luck na lang sa kanya kay coach Tab. That's all the advice that he needs," said Ravena when asked what words he's giving Ildefonso as he made the move back to Ateneo after spending two years in National University.

Continue reading below ↓

The two could have teamed up after Ildefonso finished his high school career with the Blue Eaglets, yet opted to follow his dad Danny and brother Shaun to Jhocson with the Bulldogs.

That chance may have been lost, with Ravena already graduating when Ildefonso decided to comeback to Ateneo, but fate worked in their favor as they'll team up outside of the UAAP in Mighty Sports for the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament next week.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ravena, though, only expects great things from the former Gilas Youth mainstay once he dons that familiar blue-and-white jersey come next year.

"It's great to have Dave once again. Na-miss namin siya sa Ateneo. Excited na akong pahirapan siya ni coach Tab," he said.

Ildefonso joins a bumper crop of young talent in the Blue Eagles, including brothers Dwight and Eli Ramos, as well as former Blue Eaglets teammates SJ Belangel.