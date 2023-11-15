Tab hits out at those 'exerting pressure on refs and UAAP'

TAB Baldwin did not mince his words as he hit out at 'some of the people in our family of this UAAP' whom he deemed to have placed an 'inordinate amount of pressure' on the league and its referees.

The Ateneo coach did not name anyone, in particular, but his tirade came just days after the Adamson coach Nash Racela was spared from a suspension for his criticism of officials and the league after a loss to the Blue Eagles on Sunday.

"You all know exactly what I mean," Baldwin told mediamen.

"I think there was a lot of nonsense in the media and being spoken from other people in the UAAP coming into this game, and I think it certainly affected and distracted the referees. I really felt for the refs today.

"I think they were under an inordinate amount of pressure and I think they did a really good job under that pressure," said Baldwin.

Baldwin pointed out how referees shouldn't be subjected to the amount of pressure they were in during the Ateneo-UE game, and delivered a strong statement on the league's behalf.

"Nonetheless, that’s not why we have referees in the game of basketball for — to put them under that kind of pressure that they were put on in today," Baldwin said.

'It's shameful'

"I know the UAAP doesn’t need me to speak for it, but I’m going to anyway. On behalf of the UAAP, I’m embarrassed for some of the people in our family of this UAAP exerting the kind of pressure on the referees and on the Commissioner’s Office.

"I think it’s shameful, I think you all know exactly what I mean, and I think we need to put it behind us and move forward as quick as possible to get back to doing what is right for the game of basketball," he added.

In closing, Baldwin emphasized how any group that behaves in a manner detrimental to the game, such becomes his 'number one enemy.'

"When anybody, anybody, does anything to the detriment of the sport, they are immediately my number one enemy. This game as given every single one of us in this sport way, way more than we have given back to it. I think it is shameful when people bring the game into disrepute, I’ll leave it at that," Baldwin bared.

