Tab hopes 50-point win 'a sign of better things to come' for Ateneo

TAB Baldwin hopes Ateneo could continue the groove in the coming games, and only then could he assess if the 50-point rout of University of Sto. Tomas is indeed a statement game of sorts.

"You only know if something's a statement game later on when you look back on it," he said on the heels of the Blue Eagles' 101-51 win on Thursday.

"I think that's a grand thought to have and I would like for that to be true," he said after his crew went 10-0 for the season.

"But I think that we'll only know whether that's true or not if we follow it up with other games where the players really keep their their shoulders to the grindstone and keep working hard right throughout the game and stick together and work with one another."

SJ Belangel and the Eagles extend their win steak to 36 games.

Baldwin has constantly reminded his wards to continue pounding the rock despite flying so high this year, especially after extending their win streak to 36 straight games now.

Ateneo led by as many 53 points. The Blue Eagles shot 57.6-percent from the field, including an 11-of-23 clip from distance, as they assisted in 27 of their 38 shots.

More potent was the defense as they held the Growling Tigers to just 28.6-percent from the field, including a measly 2-of-25 clip from beyond the arc, while also winning the rebounding battle, 49 to 32, and forced UST to turn the ball over 20 times.

"I hope this is a sign of better things to come for our team, but we'll have to wait and see."

