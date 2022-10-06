Tab pleased with numbers of still out-of-form Ange Kouame

ANGE Kouame has yet to reach 100 percent in his recovery from knee injury but Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin is pleased to see the naturalizeed Filipino from Ivory Coast deliver for the Blue Eagles.

The reigning UAAP MVP showed no signs of his knee injury through the first two games, averaging 14.5 points, 13.0 boards, 3.0 blocks, and 2.5 assists in the Blue Eagles' 2-0 start.

He even led the way for Ateneo in its 77-60 win over National University on Wednesday with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks.

See Ateneo Blue Eagles dominate NU Bulldogs for second win in a row

"I’m really happy on how the team can work together. We’re gonna go back tomorrow on what should be doing for the next game," he said.

Coach Tab Baldwin understands that it will take a while for their center to get back to his old deadly form.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Tab Baldwin is hoping the Ange Kouame would not reinjure his knee.

"The knee's just not a healthy knee. That's a fact of life. There's nobody that can exploit it because he only has one gear. It's all out. I think he still is short of his rhythm, his coordination," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"You take a 7-foot, 24-year old player who's been in the game for four, five years, and you sit him out for two months? Man, that's tough on him. But he's doing more than I expect at this point," said Baldwin.

"He makes mistakes, and some of those mistakes probably wouldn't have been there if he had been fully active for the last four months. But he wasn't, so that's what we live with. And I like our team, I like him anchoring the middle, so I just hope the knee holds up."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.