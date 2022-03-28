Baldwin plots defense versus Abarrientos as Ateneo, FEU face off

EARLY frontrunners collide in the second game day of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament as defending champion Ateneo takes on Far Eastern University on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Dave Ildefonso starred in the Blue Eagles' 90-81 win over University of the Philippines on Saturday, giving Tab Baldwin's side a 27th straight win dating back to 2018 and a perfect start to their quest for a four-peat.

However, standing in the Blue Eagles' way this time is an FEU side that mangled University of Santo Tomas under the leadership of RJ Abarrientos, a player who starred for Baldwin with Gilas Pilipinas last year.

The FEU rookie looked like a man among boys in his Tamaraws debut, scoring 18 points and making four three-pointers in the 76-51 rout of the Tigers.

Baldwin warning

Baldwin knows what to expect from his Gilas guard.

"People better get used to what this kid can do. I'm sure he'll get his but whatever he gets, he has to work hard for," he said as Ateneo plans to throw everything including the kitchen sink on the Gilas shooter for the 1 p.m. game.

Curiously, FEU was the last team to beat Ateneo way back in Oct. 11, 2018 before the Blue Eagles went on a record streak spanning three seasons now.

Meanwhile, CJ Cansino meets his alma mater University of Santo Tomas in the 7 p.m. nightcap in what is expected to be an emotional clash.

The third-year guard, however, insisted there is no animosity between him and the Growling Tigers, saying, "Wala namang big deal sa akin dahil we moved on. Okay naman kami ng mga teammates ko dati and okay naman kami ng UST and coaches."

Winless teams University of the East and Adamson raise the curtains at 10 a.m., while first-day winners National University and La Salle collide at 4 p.m.

