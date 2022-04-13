Gian Mamuyac's emergence as a three-point shooter an 'evolution,' says Tab

TAB Baldwin is the least surprised as Gian Mamuyac emerged as the best three-point shooter after the first round of the UAAP Season 84.

Making 11 of his 25 three-pointers for a 44 percent clip from rainbow country, the senior guard led the five Ateneo players who finished in the top six of the rankings after the first seven games.

It's quite a leap for a guard more known for his pesky on-ball defense and a suspect jumper.

Baldwin is happy to see the 6-foot-1 swingman improve.

"Certainly evolution is a good word to use in reference to Mamu in many respects, but we’ll focus on his shooting," he said. "Players develop reputations, especially effective players, and Mamu has always been effective as a defensive player and you develop a reputation for that. But he’s a professional young man and he doesn't just rest on the fact that he's a defensive player."

To Baldwin, shooting is just one of the facets that Mamuyac has improved on his game all the more as he gets looked at as the leader for the Blue Eagles this year.

Gian Mamuyac has emerged as a big offensive threat.

PHOTO: UAAP

"His ball handling has improved, his passing has improved, then obviously his shooting has been improved because he worked at it," Baldwin said. "He's just another good example of our program, of a guy that strives completely to be a basketball player and I’m sure he’s proud of his reputation as a defensive player."

"Now this is another arrow to the quiver and he is shooting the ball really well and he’s a reliable shooter, so we're very confident when we can find him. I know the point guards feel like if they can find Mamu, he has a high-percentage shot for us. Again, it's just a product of what he’s done."

For Mamuyac, this leap is just a testament to effectiveness of the Blue Eagles program.

"I think it just shows how great this program is and how great this program develops its players," he said after firing 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting in Ateneo's 75-68 win over La Salle on Tuesday.

"I just wanna give credit to the coaching staff, not only do they give me unlimited confidence but also they stay in the gym with us and work with us. So as much as I wanna get all the credit, hindi pwede kasi the coaching staff did their part and I won’t be shooting or I wouldn’t be that the kind of player without them."

As if the strong needed to get stronger, Mamuyac has just unlocked the keys to his offensive treasure chest -- all for the benefit of the Blue Eagles.

