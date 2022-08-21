Ateneo loss to Dragons showed us what we need to work on, says Tab

ATENEO coach Tab Baldwin admitted the Blue Eagles are still a work in progress a little over a month away from the opening of UAAP Season 85.

That's why tough games, like the one against the Bay Area Dragons, are most welcome to the former national coach.

"We want to be the tougher and more competitive team, but each player finds a little bit more out about themselves, what they're not doing right," he said after Ateneo suffered a close 102-93 loss to Bay Area Dragons in a tuneup game on Saturday.

"Collectively, we'll find out what we're not doing well enough," he added.

The game against the East Asia Super League team was the first for the Blue Eagles in this offseason since ruling the World University Basketball Series in Japan where they beat top collegiate teams from Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Indonesia.

Still, a club like Bay Area with the caliber of talent at coach Brian Goorjian's disposal is a different beast in itself, one that Baldwin is happy Ateneo was able to face.

"We haven't had many games. The games in Japan were good but they weren't quite this level. And we found a lot of holes, offensively and defensively, still a lot to work on," he said. "We knew there was a lot to work on but now, it's right in your face and you see it very clear."

One thing working for the Blue Eagles is the return of some of its key players, with Ange Kouame playing his first game since a partial ACL tear back in June, and Dave Ildefonso and Matthew Daves rejoining the team's practices.

"We've had such a disruptive buildup to June and July because of injuries," the mentor lamented. "We don't have several players on our roster and we don't have the combinations that we're used to working together. So we have to get that and time is running out."

Baldwin, though, said that what's important now is laying the groundwork as the Katipunan side looks to reclaim the UAAP title in lost to the UP Fighting Maroons last season.

Part of the process is Ateneo's impending trip to Israel where the American-Kiwi mentor plans to forge the camaraderie of his new-look team, much like what he has done with his championship teams of the past.

"We're not really going to Israel to play a lot of games. We've only got a couple games, so we're really going over there to sort of flesh out our system even more," he said.

"We need more offensive attacks, we need more defensive sophistication. So we'll be doing a lot of practice in other systems and when we come back, I expect to be playing a lot of games," Baldwin added.

