Rookie Raffy Celis impresses Tab with 'extraordinary' work off the boards

RAFFY Celis made the most of his extended minutes in Ateneo's eight-point win over UST — one that didn't go unnoticed in the eyes of head coach Tab Baldwin.

With eight points and 11 boards (nine offensive rebounds), the 6-foot-3 Bacolodnon winger from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu came as a timely boost in 17 minutes of play for the Final Four-seeking Blue Eagles.

"I think I gave my best and I'm happy that coach trusted me, I gave my 100 percent to contribute. We focused and we did our job individually," said Celis.

Baldwin particularly took note of Celis' work off the boards, which he ruled to be Ateneo's 'saving grace' in the team's rough 21-of-75 (28%) shooting display.

"Raffy had a chance to get out there and gave us nine offensive rebounds which was pretty extraordinary and did some other good things on offense.

"We did enough offensively to win the game, but I think anybody that takes a chance on us shooting 20 percent from the three and giving us as many good looks as we had today might regret that," Baldwin said.

Tab's rookie gamble pays off

From fielding Celis to keeping another rookie in Kyle Gamber at the team's disposal, Baldwin explained that Celis' strong efforts has put him very much in consideration for a regular starting role.

"I'm sure it will. You know, if you're having the season we're having, it's not uncommon for coaches to turn stones over and look underneath and see what we can get. We've always liked Raffy (Celis)' energy," said Baldwin.

"It's a big reason why we brought him into the program. I said a month ago or so, I said that the guys that started late with us, particularly Raffy and Kyle (Gamber), they have a lot to learn. They have a lot of growth before they were really comfortable to go out and play their natural game.

"That's a process you're really never sure when the trigger point is, so we're happy we pulled the trigger today with Raffy. We know that both of those guys are very, very good players and we got some productivity and there wasn't too much downside," he added.

